Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 1-Year High at $96.15

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.15 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 5056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on POST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.14.

Post Trading Up 1.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.45.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Post

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $27,498.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock valued at $418,501. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POST. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Post by 48.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Post by 1,015.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Post by 136.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Post by 84.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

