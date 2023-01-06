PotCoin (POT) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $89.53

PotCoin (POT) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $649,589.28 and approximately $89.53 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, PotCoin has traded 72% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.63 or 0.00446241 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00032430 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020492 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005901 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000856 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018680 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000282 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

