PotCoin Reaches Market Cap of $569,065.58 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. PotCoin has a market cap of $569,065.58 and approximately $83.56 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 51.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.47 or 0.00448810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00032308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00020493 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005959 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018784 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000287 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

