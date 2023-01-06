PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 31000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
PPX Mining Trading Up 33.3 %
The company has a market cap of C$12.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,293.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.02.
About PPX Mining
PPX Mining Corp. engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes 4 concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru. The company was formerly known as Peruvian Precious Metals Corp.
See Also
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PPX Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPX Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.