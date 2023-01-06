Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 5.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 209,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.
PRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.
Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.
