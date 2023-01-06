Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Shares Down 5.5%

Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.65 and last traded at $16.83. Approximately 518 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 209,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRME has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Prime Medicine in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.38.

Insider Transactions at Prime Medicine

About Prime Medicine

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,800,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

(Get Rating)

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.