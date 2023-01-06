Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating)’s share price rose 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 2.90 ($0.03). Approximately 66,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 25,992 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.03).

Primorus Investments Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £4.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Rupert Labrum acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,421.69).

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

