Princeton Capital (OTCMKTS:PIAC) Trading Down 10%

Princeton Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:PIAC – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.32 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 2,596 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 6,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

Princeton Capital Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average of $0.29.

About Princeton Capital

(Get Rating)

Princeton Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in the private equity investments. The fund specializes in making investments in lower middle market in form of mezzanine, mezzanine debt, first lien loans, second lien loans, notes, bonds, subordinated debt, leverage buyouts, add on acquisitions, recapitalization, refinancings, growth financing and debt financing investments.

