Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 5,978 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Private Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,002 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,978 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after acquiring an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $142.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $355.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $152.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $289.46.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 6.81%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

