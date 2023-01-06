Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 114.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,762 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Prologis by 9.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at $564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Prologis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 46.6% during the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 71.6% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $112.85 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.03 and a twelve month high of $174.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a net margin of 73.21% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David P. Oconnor bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Articles

