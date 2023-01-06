Prom (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. Prom has a total market cap of $70.38 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $3.86 or 0.00023038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037792 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00038896 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005970 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018861 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00233661 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003760 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Profile

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.89598734 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,551,112.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.