Prom (PROM) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $71.13 Million

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. Over the last week, Prom has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. Prom has a market cap of $71.13 million and $1.58 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $3.90 or 0.00023158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012968 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037663 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00039894 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001305 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005888 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018903 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00233623 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003752 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 3.9297483 USD and is up 0.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $1,944,494.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.