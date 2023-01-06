ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Shares Down 3.7%

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS – Get Rating) were down 3.7% on Friday . The company traded as low as $44.95 and last traded at $45.01. Approximately 530,728 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 9,139,172 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.73.

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort S&P500

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDS. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 741.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 332.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

