ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM) Trading Down 2%

Shares of ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF (BATS:VIXM – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.28 and last traded at $29.28. Approximately 163,088 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $29.87.
ProShares VIX Mid-Term Futures ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.16.
