Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 937 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.78.

Accenture Price Performance

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Shares of ACN opened at $262.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $280.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.50. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $392.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.93, for a total value of $2,295,598.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,759 shares in the company, valued at $11,947,519.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,570 shares of company stock worth $11,583,436 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

