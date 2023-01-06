Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,026 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.08 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

