Prospera Financial Services Inc Grows Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $7,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 24.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 29.6% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $69.81 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 104.20, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.53.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AZN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £118 ($142.17) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.60) to £135 ($162.65) in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

