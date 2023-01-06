Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $11.94 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,102 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.6% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $11,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,079,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,037,000 after buying an additional 1,077,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,949,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,730,513,000 after acquiring an additional 214,082 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,349,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,608,000 after acquiring an additional 7,816,470 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,026,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,477 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,760,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,584 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $113.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.88 and a 12 month high of $113.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.94. The stock has a market cap of $288.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 46.57% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.39.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,806.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 1,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total transaction of $185,261.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,806.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,081,815 shares of company stock valued at $108,575,433. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

