Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $5.20 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 155,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,866,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $203.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.63 and its 200-day moving average is $205.79. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $249.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

