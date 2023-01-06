Prospera Financial Services Inc Purchases 1,325 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after buying an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,995,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,976,000 after buying an additional 23,435 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 26,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 190,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,615,000 after buying an additional 7,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 434,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,732,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.54. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

