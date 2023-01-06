Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 177 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 60.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,059,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,085,147,000 after buying an additional 1,898,084 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 27.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,412,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,170,529,000 after buying an additional 1,362,612 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,717,975,000 after buying an additional 1,085,522 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 10,671.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 753,898 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,681,000 after buying an additional 746,899 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BNP Paribas cut United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $199.71.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $173.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.07. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.34 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

