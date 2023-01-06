Proton Trading 7.9% Higher Over Last Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 5th. Proton has a market cap of $19.68 million and approximately $1.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Proton coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Proton has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 53% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.79 or 0.00444074 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $372.01 or 0.02208895 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,109.45 or 0.30338686 BTC.

Proton was first traded on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,970,573,044 coins and its circulating supply is 13,907,571,568 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Proton’s official website is www.proton.org. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

