Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) PT Raised to €71.00

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from €68.00 ($72.34) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €60.00 ($63.83) to €62.50 ($66.49) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.21) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.78.

PUBGY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 18,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,329. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Publicis Groupe has a twelve month low of $10.47 and a twelve month high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

