Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 10,499 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance

Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 623,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.16.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 355,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 45.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 19,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 205,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 48.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Featured Articles

