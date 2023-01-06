Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) CFO Maximo F. Nougues Sells 10,499 Shares

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) CFO Maximo F. Nougues sold 10,499 shares of Puma Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.18, for a total value of $43,885.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 100,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,784.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Puma Biotechnology Stock Performance
Puma Biotechnology stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.60. 623,154 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,051. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $209.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.92. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $5.16.
Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $57.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million. Puma Biotechnology had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 84.14%. On average, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Puma Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
About Puma Biotechnology
Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Puma Biotechnology (PBYI)
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
- Will Trade Desk Inc Bounce Off Its Support Line?
- Conagra Brands: Another Reason To Go Long Consumer Staples In 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.