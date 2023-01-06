Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.70. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AvalonBay Communities’ current full-year earnings is $9.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AvalonBay Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.71 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AVB. Mizuho cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Colliers Securities reduced their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.56.

Shares of NYSE AVB opened at $157.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AvalonBay Communities has a 52 week low of $157.69 and a 52 week high of $259.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.18 and its 200 day moving average is $185.87. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 157,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,454 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

