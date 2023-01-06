Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Clarivate in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Moore anticipates that the company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Clarivate’s current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on CLVT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Clarivate from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Clarivate from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clarivate from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.92.

Shares of CLVT stock opened at $8.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Clarivate has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 172.68%. The company had revenue of $635.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.44 million.

In related news, insider James Gordon Samson sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.48, for a total transaction of $1,048,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 737,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,733,171.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 24.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 40,546,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988,500 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Clarivate by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,781,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,210,000 after purchasing an additional 15,626,160 shares in the last quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Clarivate during the 3rd quarter valued at $93,900,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter valued at $85,627,000. Finally, Brahman Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,443,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

