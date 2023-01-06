Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Duolingo, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.53) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.51). The consensus estimate for Duolingo’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.89) EPS.

DUOL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $119.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $102.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Duolingo from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Shares of DUOL stock opened at $71.61 on Friday. Duolingo has a 52-week low of $60.50 and a 52-week high of $113.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.48 and a beta of -0.29.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.13. Duolingo had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $96.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.15 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,248,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215,144 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Duolingo by 605.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,126,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,596,000 after acquiring an additional 966,604 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter worth $67,084,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Duolingo by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,653,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,308,000 after acquiring an additional 603,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Duolingo by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,139,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,422,000 after acquiring an additional 482,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 67,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stephen C. Chen sold 674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $50,084.94. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 27,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,119.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 67,789 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.82 per share, for a total transaction of $4,936,394.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,465,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,332,441.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 208,082 shares of company stock worth $15,005,337 and have sold 43,850 shares worth $3,488,774. Corporate insiders own 22.12% of the company’s stock.

Duolingo, Inc develops a language-learning website and mobile app in the United States and China. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, Japanese, German, Italian, Chinese, Portuguese, and others. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

