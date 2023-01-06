QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC) and Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Head to Head Contrast

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) and QNB (OTCMKTS:QNBC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Signature Bank and QNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signature Bank 41.55% 16.49% 1.11% QNB 26.64% 15.36% 0.88%

Dividends

Signature Bank pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. QNB pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Signature Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. QNB pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signature Bank 0 3 12 0 2.80 QNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Signature Bank and QNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Signature Bank presently has a consensus target price of $190.79, indicating a potential upside of 71.05%. Given Signature Bank’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Signature Bank is more favorable than QNB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Signature Bank and QNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signature Bank $2.31 billion 3.04 $918.44 million $20.47 5.45 QNB $56.55 million 1.66 $16.49 million $4.11 6.37

Signature Bank has higher revenue and earnings than QNB. Signature Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than QNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Signature Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of QNB shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Signature Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of QNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Signature Bank has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QNB has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signature Bank beats QNB on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit. In addition, it offers asset management and investment products; and retirement products, such as individual retirement accounts and administrative services for retirement vehicles. Further, the company provides wealth management services to its high net worth personal clients; and purchases, sells, and assembles small business administration loans and pools. Additionally, it offers individual and group insurance products, including health, life, disability, and long-term care insurance products for business and private clients. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 37 private client offices located in the metropolitan New York area, Connecticut, California, and North Carolina. Signature Bank was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About QNB

QNB Corp. operates as the bank holding company for QNB Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, which include demand and savings accounts, such as money market, interest-bearing demand, club, traditional statement savings, and online savings accounts; and time deposits comprising certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, indirect lease financing, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and consumer loans. In addition, it offers retail brokerage and advisory services; credit cards and insurance products; merchant services; ATM and debit card services; and internet and mobile-banking, electronic bill pay, and remote deposit capture services. As of December 31, 2021, the company twelve full-service community banking offices in Bucks, Montgomery, and Lehigh counties in southeastern Pennsylvania. QNB Corp. was founded in 1877 and is based in Quakertown, Pennsylvania.

