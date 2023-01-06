QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,030 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.8% during the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 15,280 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,157,489 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $130,773,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 8,928 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,260,727.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $109.40 on Friday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $192.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $122.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.53.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.31.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.