Quantum 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $180,957.74 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $56,000.70 and $180,957.74 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantum Profile

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject.

Buying and Selling Quantum

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,921.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

