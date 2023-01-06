Quantum One Day Volume Hits $180,914.44 (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantum has a market capitalization of $55,998.95 and approximately $180,914.44 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00012842 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037562 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00039656 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005932 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018704 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.83 or 0.00236351 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003788 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Quantum Token Profile

QUA is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00009997 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $180,921.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the exchanges listed above.

