QuarkChain Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 5th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $40.18 million and approximately $2.64 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QuarkChain Profile

QuarkChain was first traded on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,302,462,976 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @quark_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is https://reddit.com/r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer.QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network.”

