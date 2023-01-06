Rainbow Rare Earths (LON:RBW) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited (LON:RBW – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.45 ($0.11). 707,008 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 1,080,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.50 ($0.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.40) price objective on shares of Rainbow Rare Earths in a research report on Thursday, November 24th.

Rainbow Rare Earths Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 11.02. The firm has a market cap of £49.75 million and a P/E ratio of -13.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rainbow Rare Earths

About Rainbow Rare Earths

In other news, insider George Bennett bought 435,000 shares of Rainbow Rare Earths stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($52,409.64).

Rainbow Rare Earths Limited engages in the mining and exploration of rare earth minerals. It explores for neodymium, dysprosium, terbium, and praseodymium deposits. The company primarily holds a 90% interest in the Gakara project covering an area of approximately 135 square kilometers located in Western Burundi.

