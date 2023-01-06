Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 (NASDAQ:METCL)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% (NASDAQ:METCL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.5625 per share on Monday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th.

Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:METCL traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $26.61. 1,619 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,630. Ramaco Resources, Inc. – 9.00% has a 52 week low of $25.02 and a 52 week high of $27.86.

