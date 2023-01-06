RAMP Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $880.27 (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.0619 or 0.00000365 BTC on exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $8.14 million and $880.27 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAMP has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s launch date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

