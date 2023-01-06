Rarible Price Tops $1.64 on Top Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Rarible has a total market capitalization of $23.71 million and approximately $172,713.75 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible token can now be purchased for $1.64 or 0.00009685 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Rarible has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 95.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.87 or 0.00446972 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $280.51 or 0.01652638 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,183.20 or 0.30536667 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rarible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

