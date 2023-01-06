Raydium (RAY) Price Up 8.4% This Week

Raydium (RAY) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Raydium token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Raydium has a total market capitalization of $25.83 million and $12.78 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s launch date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,672,364 tokens. Raydium’s official website is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

