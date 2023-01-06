Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Acquired by Blue Chip Partners Inc.

Blue Chip Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,611 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up about 1.5% of Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $11,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Raytheon Technologies news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $100.88 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 73.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.