ReddCoin (RDD) Trading Down 5.2% Over Last Week

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReddCoin has a market cap of $7.20 million and $4,561.86 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $75.13 or 0.00445895 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00032065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00021082 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005946 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000833 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00018552 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000288 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.