Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 38,752 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Golar LNG by 596.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Golar LNG from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Golar LNG from $17.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.68. 3,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,786. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74. Golar LNG Limited has a 52-week low of $12.14 and a 52-week high of $30.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.20. Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The company had revenue of $67.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.18 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

