Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 3rd quarter valued at about $625,000. Blue Chip Partners Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 2,685 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $358.88. 8,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,327,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25. The company has a market capitalization of $341.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $363.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.06.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 80.80%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insider Activity

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 369,491 shares of company stock valued at $128,245,806 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

