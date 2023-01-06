Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Simmons Bank increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.7% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 17,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 36,361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 183.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.25. The stock had a trading volume of 14,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $179.24 and its 200-day moving average is $160.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

