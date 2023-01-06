Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,603 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,455,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after buying an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,307,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,659,000 after buying an additional 3,011,581 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,329,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,296,000 after buying an additional 2,532,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,921,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,399,000 after buying an additional 1,851,821 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.44. 114,991 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,296,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $154.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $60.86 and a 1-year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.36%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

