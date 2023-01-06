Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 265,432 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 49,696 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises about 1.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 81,319 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 10,174 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,067 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 329.0% in the 3rd quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 48,514 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 26,474 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ford Motor Price Performance

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $416,599.37. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 224,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,942.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.21. 457,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,575,044. The stock has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.26. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

