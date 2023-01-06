Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 41,221 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1,997.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,221 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises 1.9% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $4,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,779,957. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.34. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $115.96.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

