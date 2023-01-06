Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Synopsys by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,352,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,783,090,000 after purchasing an additional 281,929 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,753,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,714,000 after acquiring an additional 97,797 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Synopsys by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,599,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $866,489,000 after acquiring an additional 191,852 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Synopsys by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,176,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $661,080,000 after acquiring an additional 139,678 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Synopsys by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,294,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $401,243,000 after acquiring an additional 107,868 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.46, for a total transaction of $9,307,786.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,806,471.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SNPS. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.55.

NASDAQ SNPS traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $316.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,741. The company has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $320.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $255.02 and a 12-month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

