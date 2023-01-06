Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Takes $975,000 Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 35,628 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 21.5% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 63,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 27.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $815,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at $549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pure Storage news, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $748,993.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 480,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,286.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 9,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total value of $270,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,241,731.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO P. Kevan Krysler sold 27,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total value of $748,993.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 480,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,011,286.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,170 shares of company stock worth $1,605,075 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Trading Up 1.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSTG stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.46. 21,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,446,003. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $36.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 650.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.28.

PSTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Pure Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pure Storage from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Pure Storage from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pure Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.94.

About Pure Storage

(Get Rating)

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.