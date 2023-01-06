RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 5.3 %

RDHL opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 44.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $324,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,045,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 183,225 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 0.7% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,950,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,413 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in RedHill Biopharma by 18.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 357,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $901,000 after purchasing an additional 56,178 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

