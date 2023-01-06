RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
RedHill Biopharma Trading Up 5.3 %
RDHL opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.15. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.65.
RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.35 million for the quarter. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 9,208.02% and a negative net margin of 116.69%. As a group, analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RedHill Biopharma
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RedHill Biopharma (RDHL)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.