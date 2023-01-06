Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Gap Up to $62.29

Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.29, but opened at $65.38. Regency Centers shares last traded at $63.22, with a volume of 11,045 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on REG. StockNews.com began coverage on Regency Centers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Regency Centers to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.27.

Regency Centers Trading Up 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.13.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 98.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 236,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,024,000 after purchasing an additional 54,891 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Regency Centers by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Regency Centers by 3.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 150,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Regency Centers by 2.6% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 58,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 323,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,197,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

