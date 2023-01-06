Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF) Trading 1.3% Higher

Reliq Health Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. 28,714 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the average session volume of 18,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

Reliq Health Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.41.

Reliq Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:RQHTF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Reliq Health Technologies had a negative net margin of 52.38% and a negative return on equity of 81.99%. The business had revenue of $2.09 million during the quarter.

Reliq Health Technologies Company Profile

Reliq Health Technologies Inc, a healthcare technology company, develops secure telemedicine and virtual care solutions for the healthcare market. It offers iUGO Care platform, a software as a solution that allows complex patients to receive care in the home. The company was formerly known as Moseda Technologies Inc and changed its name to Reliq Health Technologies Inc in May 2016.

