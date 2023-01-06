Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Equities researchers at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKYGet Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $625.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTOKY opened at $31.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.49. Rentokil Initial has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services for rodents, and flying and crawling insects, as well as other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

